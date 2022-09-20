Latam to double Santiago/Punta Arenas flights to cope with greater demand

Latam aircraft at the Punta Arenas airport

Latam should be almost doubling the number of flights between Santiago and Punta Arenas in coming weeks, according to the company following a meeting with local and central Chile authorities, complaining about insufficient seats and increasing ticket rates.

Latam officials were summoned by the Magallanes Regional Council and the Chilean Finance Ministry delegate, Seremi, Christian Gallardo Castro who pointed out to the reiterated travelers complaints, with the airline promising to increase the number of flights, Punta Arenas/Santiago/Punta Arenas, from the current fifteen to 27 a week.

“With the greater number of flights, ticket prices should also go down”, argued the airline manager for Corporate Affairs. The official explained that there has been a strong recovery of air travel, plus the fact that with the withdrawal of JetSmart from the market, demand has increased significantly.

Travelers have complained that a round trip ticket to Puerto Montt or Santiago can cost the equivalent of US$ 450 and on special dates, or weekends, with planes oversold, rates can reach US$ 950.

The company also announced that beginning November the Puerto Natales/Santiago route will be increased to five/seven weekly flights, likewise with Punta Arenas Concepción connectivity, two to four weekly flights.

Latam recalled that fuel prices, inflation and the exchange rate which has seen the US dollar climb past the 900 Chilean Pesos to almost 1,000 are also factors that need to be taken into account.

Gallardo said he was pleased that talking with company officials the issue could be addressed, with no need to appeal to the National Economic Prosecution Office.