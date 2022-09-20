Queen Elizabeth II buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle

MLA Roger Spink and Governor Alison Blake sign the Official Book of Condolence at Lancaster House

The coffin of HM Queen Elizabeth II passes the Falkland Islands flag and those of the other UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

Queen Elizabeth II was buried in a private service Monday evening at Windsor Castle, following a week of events that marked the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, and which was televised to the world.

Earlier in the day, global leaders and members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, while tens of thousands Britons paid their respects on the streets of London.

The queen's coffin was taken to the Abbey from Westminster Hall atop the state-gun carriage. Following the service, the coffin was hauled through the streets of London, with King Charles III and other royals marching behind.

Thousands of mourners lined the route up the Mall and past Buckingham Palace. When the ceremony moved from London to Windsor Castle, the public again lined the roads out of the capital. At Windsor Castle's St George Chapel the service of committal took place and the coffin was lowered into the chapel's royal vault. The Queen was buried next to Prince Philip, who died last year. The King George VI Memorial Chapel, a small chapel within St. George's Chapel, already holds the coffins of the queen’s father, after whom the chapel was named, and her mother, and younger sister, Margaret.

The service concluded a day of grand events to mark the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, which drew global leaders and brought thousands of people to London’s streets to pay their respects. It also marked the official end to 10 days of national mourning for the queen and the start of seven days of private mourning for the royal family.

The Falkland Islands were represented at the funeral by Roger Spink MLA, Chair of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, and HE Alison Blake CMG, Governor of the Falkland Islands.

As with delegations from other British Overseas Territories, the Royal Falkland Islands Police was represented by Kris Thorsen, while the funeral procession involved a civilian merchant navy contingent which included Chris Locke, Falklands' former marine officer and harbor master.