Argentine president again calls on the UN for Falklands' sovereignty negotiations

On Tuesday, Argentine president Alberto Fernandez addressed the United Nations General Assembly and in his long speech as usual there was a special demand for Argentina's legitimate sovereignty rights over the Falklands and other South Atlantic Islands.
“Mr. President, I wish to reaffirm the legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights of Argentina over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and adjoining maritime spaces. They are Argentine national territory and are illegally occupied by the United Kingdom, since almost 190 years.
”The request, formulated through Resolution 2065 of 1965, remains standing and has been renewed in multiple occasions.
“The UK persists in its attitude of not listening to the calls for the resumption of negotiations regarding the territorial dispute. Furthermore, it has aggravated the controversy with the call for the illegal exploitation of natural renewable and non renewable resources in the area. This action is contrary to resolution 31/49 of this Assembly. UK also insists with the unjustified and disproportionate military presence in the Islands, which only brings more tension to a region characterized by being a zone of international peace and cooperation.
”We request the Secretary General to renew efforts in the compliance of this mandate, and that the UK submits to the call of the international community putting an end to this anachronic colonial situation.
”In this context I wish to reiterate the full willingness of my country to retake the negotiations table and search for a solution, which will help end this prolonged sovereignty dispute.
“I wish to reaffirm the legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights of Argentina over the Malvinas”Posted 1 hour ago 0
While the following proves your claim to be a lie
Based on the Convention of Settlement, 1850. This is how legal scholars of the day and therefore nations viewed the effects of such a peace treaty to wit:
LAWS OF WAR By H. W. HALLECK, 1866, CHAPTER XXXIV, TREATIES OF PEACE.
“§ 12. Principle of uti possidetes. A treaty of peace leaves every thing in the state in which it finds it, unless there be some express stipulations to the contrary. The existing state of possession is maintained, except so far as altered by the terms of the treaty. If nothing be said about the conquered country or places, they remain with the possessor, and his title cannot afterward be called in question. ... ...Treaties of peace, made by the competent authorities of such governments, are obligatory upon the whole nation, and, consequently, upon all succeeding governments, whatever may be their character.”
“..It is therefore not surprising that the General Assembly declared in 1970 that the modem prohibition against the acquisition of territory by conquest should not be construed as affecting titles to territory created 'prior to the Charter regime and valid under international law'..” Akehursts Modern Introduction to International Law By Peter Malanczuk