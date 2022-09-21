Argentine president again calls on the UN for Falklands' sovereignty negotiations

21st Wednesday, September 2022 - 10:40 UTC Full article

“Malvinas Islands are Argentine national territory and are illegally occupied by the United Kingdom, since almost 190 years,” president Fernandez said in his speech to the United Nations Assembly

On Tuesday, Argentine president Alberto Fernandez addressed the United Nations General Assembly and in his long speech as usual there was a special demand for Argentina's legitimate sovereignty rights over the Falklands and other South Atlantic Islands.

“Mr. President, I wish to reaffirm the legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights of Argentina over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and adjoining maritime spaces. They are Argentine national territory and are illegally occupied by the United Kingdom, since almost 190 years.

”The request, formulated through Resolution 2065 of 1965, remains standing and has been renewed in multiple occasions.

“The UK persists in its attitude of not listening to the calls for the resumption of negotiations regarding the territorial dispute. Furthermore, it has aggravated the controversy with the call for the illegal exploitation of natural renewable and non renewable resources in the area. This action is contrary to resolution 31/49 of this Assembly. UK also insists with the unjustified and disproportionate military presence in the Islands, which only brings more tension to a region characterized by being a zone of international peace and cooperation.

”We request the Secretary General to renew efforts in the compliance of this mandate, and that the UK submits to the call of the international community putting an end to this anachronic colonial situation.

”In this context I wish to reiterate the full willingness of my country to retake the negotiations table and search for a solution, which will help end this prolonged sovereignty dispute.