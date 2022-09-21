Falklands governor and Legislative Assembly representative MLA Roger Spink meet House of Commons Speaker

Governor Alison Blake CMG next to Sir Lindsay

Over the weekend and ahead of the state funeral on Monday 19th September, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle met with representatives from British Overseas Territories, attending ceremonies in London.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has visited the Falkland Islands on several occasions, the last time during the commemorations of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and Liberation of the Islands.

In the pictures, to the left of Sir Hoyle is Alison Blake CMG, Governor of the Falkland Islands. And in the other at the extreme right of the Speaker, stands the representative of the Falklands Legislative Assembly, autonomous government of the Islands, MLA Roger Spink.