“How to break your arm”: Google search explodes in Russia after call for reservists

22nd Thursday, September 2022 - 22:52 UTC Full article

Unable to leave Russia, some citizens seem to be ready to make other sacrifices to avoid war

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 reservists to reinforce positions in Ukraine following a speech by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who announced that they will be called up to the army following the partial mobilization that is stirring up the conflict on Ukrainian territory.

Following the announcement, many Russian citizens chose to quickly leave the country. The roads became overcrowded, and plane tickets sold out immediately.

In addition, part of the population also took to the streets to protest against the war and the draft.

Unable to leave Russia, some citizens seem to be ready to make other sacrifices in order not to go to the front line.

According to the news portal DSNews, Google searches for “how to break an arm at home” have skyrocketed in Russia in the last few hours. This search is in addition to another extremely popular search in the country: “how to get out of Russia”.