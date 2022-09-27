Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, September 27th 2022 - 14:31 UTC

 

 

Mercosur partners concentrate most of Paraguay's foreign trade

Tuesday, September 27th 2022 - 09:46 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Manufactured goods such as garments and auto parts are the main export items, followed by aluminum products, herbicides and fertilizers Manufactured goods such as garments and auto parts are the main export items, followed by aluminum products, herbicides and fertilizers

Paraguay's foreign commerce of manufactured and agro-industrial goods reached US$ 3,383 million during the first eight months of 2022, with a clear predominance of Mercosur partners, points out the country's Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The economic report indicates that of the US$ 3,383 million, 27% or US$ 1,018 million were manufactured goods and 73%, or US$ 2,820 million linked to the agro-business. Overall comparing the two eight months period (2021/2022), there was an increase of 19% this last year, US$ 3,232 million compared to US$ 3,383 million.

Likewise with manufactured goods in the Jan/August period, year to year, US$ 1,018 million, 27% higher than US$ 808 million in 2021.

Almost 76% of manufactured goods shipments were destined for Mercosur partners with Brazil taking 60%, Argentina 14%, and Uruguay 2%. Other relevant destinations were the United States, 6%; Chile and Bolivia, 4% each; Germany, Canada, India, Peru, and Ecuador, 1% each.

In terms of exported products, the manufacture of garments and auto parts are tied for the first time with 19% each, followed by aluminum products and herbicides and fertilizers with 11% and 8% respectively.

Regarding agro-industrial goods, the statistics show a 16% increase over Jan/August 2021. In numbers this means US$ 2,820 million, US$ 395 million more in 2021, with US$ 2,425 million.

Meat products and derivatives account for 49% of total exports, followed by vegetable oil (20%), wheat and leftovers (19%), beverages (3%), leather (2%), baking mix (2%), and sugar (1%). Overall Mercosur concentrated 29% of all agribusiness goods exported from January to August 2022.

Categories: Economy, Politics, Mercosur, Paraguay.
Tags: foreign trade.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 