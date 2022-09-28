Moscow claims Biden behind gas pipeline emergencies in Europe

“One must be responsible for one’s words,” Zakharova stressed about Biden's statements in February that the US would “bring an end” to the Nord Stream 1

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said US President Joseph Biden should account for his country's possible involvement in separate gas pipeline emergencies reported between Sept. 25 and 26.

“Biden must answer the question of whether the United States carried out its threat on September 25 and 26 when an emergency was reported at three lines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which has been preliminarily recognized as ruptures, whereas he suggested those were blown up,” said Zakharova on her Telegram channel.

Biden had made threats in that regard. “His statement of intent was backed up with a promise. One must be responsible for one’s words. Failure to understand what one says does not absolve anyone of responsibility. Europe must know the truth!” Zakharova stressed.

Nord Stream AG reported Tuesday an “unprecedented damage” that affected three lines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines near Danish territories. Swedish seismologists later said two explosions had been recorded along the routes of both pipelines Monday.

European Commission Chairwoman Ursula von der Leyen said the incidents were sabotage and warned that “any deliberate disruption is unacceptable [and] will lead to the strongest possible response.”

In this scenario, the Russian government has announced it would summon an emergency UN Security Council session, Zakharova said Wednesday.

Danish authorities confirmed gas leaks from the pipelines not far from the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea on Monday after the operator reported a loss of pressure in both Nord Stream 1 and 2. Swedish and Danish authorities later confirmed a series of undersea explosions had been detected before the leaks were confirmed. Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded last month that the pipeline be “totally scrapped.”

Several high-ranking German MPs have pointed the finger at Russia, accusing it of attempts to “stir up uncertainty among the European population.”

Biden had warned in early February that if Moscow took any action against Kyiv “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.”

Meanwhile, US diplomatic envoys in Moscow have urged all fellow countrymen to leave the country to avoid being drafted as per President Vladimir Putin's mobilization decree, citing Moscow “may refuse to acknowledge dual nationalities.

The US embassy issued a stark warning that the right to assemble peacefully and freedom of expression “are not guaranteed in Russia” and that Americans should “avoid all political or social protests” and urged US nationals to make “independent arrangements” for leaving the country “as soon as possible,” noting that the ability to do so is becoming increasingly difficult.

After the referendums in four major territories despite warnings from the United States, the Biden administration is “prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners,” White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said last week.

“US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain,” the security alert reads.