Tierra del Fuego students competition on Malvinas issues

29th Thursday, September 2022 - 10:39 UTC Full article

Daniel Arias, head of Malvinas Issues said he was “extremely proud and happy because of the high school students knowledge on the Malvinas dispute...”

High School students from Ushuaia, capital of the Argentine southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego were invited to participate in a competition, “Asking about Malvinas”. The competition to mark the fortieth anniversary of the Falklands/Malvinas war was sponsored by the city's program “Young Ushuaia”, and the provincial Youth Coordination office from the Culture and Education ministry.

The jury was made up of the City's Secretariat of Malvinas Issues, the Malvinas Veterans Center and Malvinas Heroes Descendants association.

The CIEU Institute was the competition winner followed by Jose Marti and the Polyvalent Art School, reports the Ushuaia media

Belen Molina head of Tierra del Fuego Culture and Education Secretary said that “in the framework of this 40th anniversary of the Malvinas War we are advancing this initiative with the purpose of bringing to our youth all the possible information, awakening that 'Malvinas feeling' that we all have as Argentines and citizens of Tierra del Fuego”

Daniel Arias, head of Malvinas Issues said he was “extremely proud and happy because of the high school students knowledge on the Malvinas dispute, and this also comes to show how much our town hall has done to promote Malvinas activities among the young community”

Finally Agustín Monzón, coordinator of the Youth Coordination Office underlines that this activity has the purpose of continuing to promote those spaces that help visualize our legitimate claim over our Malvinas sovereignty, and ensuring that the Malvinas Cause passes on from generation to generation“

The initiative seems to try and emulate the competition sponsored by the Falklands' government in coordination with UK embassies in Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina, which invites university students of those countries to qualify for a trip and full week in the Falklands, based on a self edited video explaining ”why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falklands/Malvinas Islands”

The competition has been ongoing successfully for several years, with the only criticism coming from Argentina, and the Kirchner governments.