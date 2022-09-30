Ample commitment from Labour with Falkland Islands self determination

30th Friday, September 2022 - 10:37 UTC Full article

Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer with MLA Mark Pollard and MLA John Birmingham

The round of United Kingdom political parties conferences has commenced and this week at Liverpool was Labour week, with the Falkland Islands government presence larger than normal, to mark this year the 40th anniversary of the war and Liberation.

Two Members of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Mark Pollard and MLA John Birmingham joined the team from FIGO and a Management Trainee, at the Conference in Liverpool.

They spoke to delegates and Shadow Ministers at the new stand, where there was much interest in the Islands and the fortieth anniversary and widespread support for the Islanders right to self-determination.

MLA Mark Pollard was also able to meet the Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer at the exhibitor’s reception.

MLA Pollard said, “I am always blown away by the huge amount of MP’s and Party Members that show their support for the Falkland Islands and most importantly our right to self-determination.”

The highlight of the week was a special Falkland Islands reception to mark the fortieth anniversary, which was extremely well attended. Speeches were made by the Shadow Foreign Secretary, David Lammy MP and MLA John Birmingham.

“We have received a very good reception from the delegates and the MP’s, with strong continued support from the Party. It has been a good opportunity to develop further relations with newer members of the Labour Party.”

The Falkland Islands Representative, Richard Hyslop, explained, “Party conferences are an excellent opportunity to deliver the Falklands’ message to the British public and politicians alike. In this 40th anniversary year, we decided to host a special reception to build upon events across the UK, with support of local MPs. It has been good to catch up with so many of them and strengthen those relationships.”

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy MP, said, “As a Party, we remain steadfastly committed to defending the historic ties between the UK and Falkland Islands, they’re unbreakable ties, a unique partnership of friendship and respect, which has endured the test of time and prevailed against those who attempted to breach them.

“I give you my word that the Labour Party will continue to cherish the people of the Falkland Islands and in government we will always defend the Islanders’ right to self determination with every fiber of our being.”

2022 marks the 34th year in succession that the Falkland Islands Government has participated in the UK party conferences, offering a great opportunity to show case the Falkland Islands and to engage with politicians and members of the public. The Falklands delegation on Sunday moves to Birmingham to the ruling Conservative party conference. Given the current economic situation in UK, there is much expectation regarding the speeches of Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss.