False alarms: Bomb threats received at Casa Rosada and Army HQs in Buenos Aires

President Fernández had already left Casa Rosada at the time of the calls

The explosives division of Argentina's Federal Police was summoned late Thursday to Casa Rosada after a bomb threat was received. A similar warning had been made regarding the Army headquarters (Edificio Libertador) some three blocks from the Government's House.

Telephone calls from different parts of the country warned that there was a bomb in the Government House while President Alberto Fernandez was attending the Armed Forces camaraderie dinner at the Defense Ministry.

According to Noticias Argentinas, the buildings did not need evacuation and the alarms were proven to be false after all protocols were activated and the experts came to that conclusion.

Other media reports, however, mention Casa Rosada had in fact been vacated. President Fernández was no longer on the premises at the time of the call.

According to A24, the Federal Police experts involved highlighted that no assistance had been needed from the Buenos Aires City Police because no devices had been found.

“For the moment, it has not been possible to detect the origin of the phone calls, although those who called the Casa Rosada are from a different city than those who contacted the Ministry of Defense, which was not evacuated,” it was reported.