Foreign Secretary at Falklands 40tth anniversary reception at Birmingham

4th Tuesday, October 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly with MLA Mark Pollard at the reception

Great day for the Falkland Islands delegation at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham with some four hundred plus people attending the 40th Anniversary reception, and as guest of honor and speaker, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary, James Cleverly.

Acting as hosts of the reception were members of the Legislative Assembly MLA Mark Pollard, MLA John Birmingham and the Falklands' government, FIGO, representative in London, Richard Hyslop

The first speaker was MLA Mark Pollard who thanked the minister for his presence on such a special occasion for the Islanders, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands' war and the Liberation of the Islands.

The Falkland lawmaker also thanked everybody for the continued support for the Falkland Islanders right to self determination.

Secretary Cleverly reiterated the Conservative government commitment to defend the Falklands and ensure that the democracy and good governance are the pillars of the successful Islands community.

The minister admitted hard times ahead because of the war situation in Ukraine but was also confident that things will improve and hopefully the invasion of a huge military power, against a small country will eventually restore the sovereignty and integrity of the invaded country, and the world can address the challenges of our times, hunger, poverty, climate change, protecting the environment.

The stand at the Conservative Convention was visited during the day by many friends and supporters of Falklands and of its people's right to self determination.