EU-Mercosur agreement ratified in 2023? Uruguayan Foreign Minister sees it possible

5th Wednesday, October 2022 - 10:12 UTC Full article

”I think Brazil is going to be a protagonist. I believe that we have a window of opportunity”, Bustillo said.

It's been more than two decades since the negotiations began. Yet, geopolitical conditions have never been favorable to ratify the agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur. However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Francisco Bustillo, said Tuesday during a press conference that there is “a window of opportunity” to ratify the accord between the European and South American blocs in 2023, during the pro tempore rulings of Spain and Brazil in each group.

“I believe that if we take advantage of that opportunity and work properly, perhaps this agreement will finally come to light”, the Chancellor stressed during a press conference.

Since the Ukraine conflict began with Russia's invasion, the EU aims to finalize and sign at least three stalled trade agreements on 2022 as the bloc looks to reinforce strategic alliances amid the turmoil caused by the war.

The European Commission expects to conclude negotiations with Chile, New Zealand, and Australia by the end of 2022 after progress had been stalled for months, according to EU officials.

The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will also try to finalize legal texts to ratify agreements already struck with Mexico and the South American trade bloc Mercosur. As we reported back in May, discussions are expected to be concluded next year.

The trade offensive takes place amid the geopolitical fallout from Russia’s attack on its neighbor, prompting the 27-member EU to cement ties with allies including the U.S. and leveraging a market of 450 million people.

A protagonist will change its political sign

Asked about what the elections in Brazil could imply for this, especially in the event of an eventual victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bustillo said that the candidate of the Workers' Party once remarked that he was not “very happy” with what is currently agreed and that on another occasion he was in favor of the treaty.

“I think Brazil is going to be a protagonist. I believe that we have a window of opportunity when the pro tempore presidencies of Spain in the EU and Brazil in Mercosur coincide, in the second semester of next year”, he emphasized.

On the other hand, he highlighted the election day experienced this Sunday in the South American giant and said that it was “exemplary”.

“That is the most important and gratifying thing for us in Mercosur. A new electoral act in peace and tranquility, giving the possibility that now they will meet in a month and continue working in peace,” remarked the foreign minister.

Based on information from EFE