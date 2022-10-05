Uruguayan exports slump for the first time in two years

The decrease in September amounted to 0.2% if data from the duty-free trade zones are added

Uruguayan overall exports have fallen in September of 2022 for the first time in almost two years. The country still shows an increase of 33.2% so far this year, according to the Union of Exporters of Uruguay's monthly report.

Exports in September reached US$ 819 million, while revenues in the first three quarters of 2022 yielded US$ 9 billion, the study revealed.

Brazil topped the list of destinations for Uruguayan exports after an increase of 45.2% due to higher requests for dairy products and vehicles during September, while interannually China continued to be the main buyer, after a 22.8% increase in purchases.

Brazil was second, followed by Argentina, the United States, and the Netherlands. The main export items were meat, seeds, and wood, while the export of live animals fell by 66.7%.

According to the promotion agency Uruguay XXI, the decrease in September amounted to 0.2% if data from the duty-free trade zones are added.

The organization also noted that exports of services increased by 52 % “both in the second quarter of the year and in the year ended in June compared to the same periods of the previous year.”

Regarding vehicles, Uruguayan exports grew from US$ 11 million in 2021 to about US$ 29 million in 2022.