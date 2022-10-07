OAS General Assembly condemns murder attempt against Cristina Kirchner

7th Friday, October 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The Organization of American States, OAS, which is holding its annual general assembly in Lima, capital of Peru unanimously supported on Thursday, a “Declaration of solidarity with the Argentine people given the magnicide attempt suffered by the vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner”

The declaration presented by the Argentine foreign ministry has the shared sponsorship from Bolivia, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala and Trinidad Tobago

The document states the solidarity of the maximum branch of OAS with the government and people of Argentina given the murder attempt against vice-president Cristina Kirchner. It adds that the incident is an affront against democracy and as such merits the most energetic condemnation

Likewise the OAS General Assembly rejects all form of political violence and calls to help search for the paths which lead to social peace and respect of democratic institutions and the rule of Law.