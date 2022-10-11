Falkland Islands Government announces new Financial Secretary

The Falkland Islands Government is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey Prior as the Financial Secretary, who takes up her appointment from Tuesday 1 November, formally taking over responsibility from Tim Waggott on his departure later in November. Tracey first arrived in the Islands in February 2021 when she joined FIG as Head of Finance.

Tracey is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA). In her early career she spent time in external and internal audit at both RSM Tenon and Ernst & Young before joining the UK civil service in 2012. Tracey has held a number of finance senior management roles in several government organizations including Defra, the Insolvency Service and currently FIG.

Commenting on the announcement, Tracey said: “I am delighted to take over the role of Financial Secretary with FIG and to continue the development of the Treasury Department ensuring that public finances remain strong and secure now and for the future.”

The Chief Executive of FIG, Andy Keeling, welcomed the appointment: “I am thrilled to have Tracey as part of my senior management team. The work that Tracey has already been a part of will enable for a smooth handover with Tim and provide continuity within the Treasury Department. I would like to thank Tim for his dedicated work especially during our response to COVID-19 and assisting in the development of the support schemes, I wish him best of luck in the future.”

Corporate Government Services Portfolio holder MLA Roger Spink commented: “Tracey is a huge asset to the Treasury team and I am pleased that she will take over from Tim as Financial Secretary. She already has a clear understanding of governments ambitions and I look forward to working with her as we continue to build on the progress already made on securing our public finances. I would also like to thank Tim for his dedication, guidance and sound advice to Standing Finance Committee, and also his hard work over the past few years and wish him the best for the future.”