Charles III coronation on May 6, with a pared down list of guests

12th Wednesday, October 2022 - 09:26 UTC Full article

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will crowned at Westminster Abbery on Tuesday May 6, next year. The coronation will takeplace almost exactly 70 years after his late mother's coronation on June 2, 1953.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Charles III, will be crowned in a religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey conducted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned alongside her husband.

The confirmation of the date comes following the death of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in early September at the age of 96.

Charles, 73, immediately became king upon the death of his mother, also taking over as the head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

But setting up a formal coronation ceremony is a far slower process. In Elizabeth's case, it took more than a year to arrange a ceremony, which took place when Charles was a 4-year-old boy.

The most important moment of the ceremony, at least from a historical and religious perspective, is when Charles will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The British monarch is also the head of the Church of England and British royal tradition has it, like most other Christian European royal families do or did, that their claim to the throne is given and endorsed by god.

According to media reports, Charles' coronation is likely to be a pared-down event when compared to his mother's coronation. British media reported on Tuesday that the guest list would be whittled down to 2,000, compared to 8,000 in 1953.

Buckingham Palace did not speak to media speculation about a toned-down ceremony amid cost of living pressures in the UK, simply saying: “Further details will be announced in due course.”

The late queen's coronation was something of a seminal moment for television in the UK, too. It was the first major public event of comparable stature to be broadcast live and prompted many more households to purchase televisions or visit friends or family to watch the event.