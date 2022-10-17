Lula is the Brazilian version of Alberto Fernández, Bolsonaro's son claims

If Lula wins, “the bad things that happen in Argentina will happen in Brazil,” Eduardo Bolsonaro stressed

Brazilian Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro likened Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva to Argentine President Alberto Fernández during a trip to Buenos Aires where he met with local Liberal Congressman Javier Milei in an attempt to boost his father's reelection campaign.

Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro trails the leftwing Lula in all polls ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff in South America's largest country.

Eduardo Bolsonaro shared on his Instagram profile pictures of himself mocking Argentina's economy under Fernández as he needed dozens of AR$ bills to pay for his meal at a restaurant. Argentina's largest bill is worth around US$ 3.3 in the most common unofficial echange rate in a country where different quotations are used for different transactions.

“Having lunch in Argentina. If you don't have to go to Brazil, vote Bolsonaro 22 and ask for more votes,” Eduardo Bolsonaro wrote on social media.

“Argentines wanted and had a change in 2019 by electing leftists Alberto Fernandez president and Cristina Kirchner vice president. Today they suffer from high inflation and currency devaluation. Lula is just the Brazilian version of Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner,” he stressed.

The Brazilian lawmaker also expressed his support for Milei in the Argentine 2023 elections. The liberal economist embodies everything currently being done in Brazil, President Bolsonaro's son said. If Lula wins, “the bad things that happen in Argentina will happen in Brazil,” he stressed. Bolsonaro's son also compared Argentina's inflation with Brazil's deflation process. “We are basically the same. Both countries produce commodities, agriculture,” he stressed.

In Argentina “there is a lack of courage to reduce the size of the State. It is going to face many protests from the unions, but it is necessary to do so,” he argued. “It is hard to make leftists understand that there is no fantasy in Economy,” he went on.

Milei also targeted former President Mauricio Macri's Together for Cghange (Juntos por el Cambio - JxC) alliance, which he said was a gathering of “well-mannered socialists.”