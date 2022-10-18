Argentine prosecutor wants Iran's VP arrested in Qatar

Rezai reportedly met in Doha with Emir Al Thani

Argentine Prosecutor Sebastián Basso asked the Foreign Ministry to take the necessary steps for Iranian Vice President Mohsen Rezai to be arrested in Qatar and extradited to Buenos Aires in connection with the 1994 bombing of the Jewish welfare AMIA association.

Basso filed his request following press reports that Rezai met in Doha with Emir Al Thani. He also insisted on the need that the Interpol red alerts in place be observed.

Prosecutor Basso requested the Foreign Ministry to “activate the diplomatic and foreign policy mechanisms it deems appropriate to comply with the court order for the arrest of Mohsen Rezai, who is subject to a red alert issued by Interpol for his alleged involvement in the AMIA bombing and who, according to various websites, has traveled to Qatar,” the document read.

Rezai is suspected to have masterminded the AMIA bombing in 1994, killing 85 people in Buenos Aires. Hence the international Interpol arrest warrant, also known as a red alert, which proved ineffective in January when Rezai traveled to Nicaragua.

In a related development, Uruguayan Senator Graciela Bianchi Monday showed documents linking Iranian suspected terrorists with properties in Montevideo.

Bianchi underlined that Argentine Prosecutor Alberto Nisman -Basso's predecessor as head of the AMIA Unit- had been killed in January 2015, the day before he revealed before

Congress the involvement of Argentine government officials in the bombing and its subsequent cover-up.

Uruguayan Prosecutor Jorge Díaz recalled that Nisman had asked him for information about a property bought by the Iranian Embassy in 2006 and where Mohsen Rabbani, another Iranian singled out as the mastermind behind the attack, had lived in 1994.

Former Argentine Congresswoman Elisa Carrió had made statements in the same direction during a TV appearance in Buenos Aires over the weekend: “The penetration in Latin America has its base in Montevideo.” Carrió also recalled two situations in November 2014 and January 2015, when two suspicious artifacts appeared near the Israeli embassy in Montevideo.

Ahmed Sabatgold dropped the briefcases and left the country. At the time, the Iranian government claimed that it was all a coincidence and that the official had gone to the doctor's, right in the area near the Israeli embassy. Ahmed's beliefs include denying the Jewish holocaust, on which former Iranian Ambassador to Montevideo Hojjatollah Soltani agreed.