September inflation in Patagonia reached 6,1% and 66,2% in nine months

18th Tuesday, October 2022 - 09:52 UTC Full article

In 2022 nine months and inflation at 66,2%, items which most soared are Clothing and Footwear, 90,8%; Restaurants and hotels, 83%; and Education, 72,3%.

Inflation across in Tierra del Fuego, Argentine Patagonia reached 6,1% during the month of September, 66,2% so far this year, and did not include modifications in basic services rates, but nevertheless was considered a great success in Buenos Aires because it was down from 7%, the previous month.

According to Argentina's stats office Indec the items of most incidence in Patagonia during September were Tobacco, 10,7% and Public Transport, 9,4%, while at the other end, Education, 2,2% and house rents plus housing expenses, 1,1%..

The Consumer Prices Index showed that Food and non alcoholic beverage in Patagonia reached 6,7%; Alcoholic beverage and Tobacco, 9,1%; Clothing and footwear, 8%; Housing, water, power, cooking gas and other fuels, 2,7%; House maintenance (construction elements), 6,4%; Healthcare, 4,8%; Transport 5,4%; Communications 3,4%; Leisure and Culture, 6,5%; Education, 2,2%; Restaurants and hotels, 7,3% plus Other goods and services, 5,9%.

In the nine months of 2022, with inflation at 66,2%, the items which most soared are Clothing and Footwear, 90,8%; followed by Restaurants and hotels, 83%; and Education, 72,3%. At the other end are Rent, water, power, cooking gas and other fuels, 48,4% and Communications, 37,3%. The minimum salary in Argentina, which had an increase in three stages, should be reaching some US$ 300 in November.