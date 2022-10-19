UK and Argentina clash at UN Fourth Committee on Decolonization over Falklands, South Atlantic Islands and self determination

The Committee took the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples”

Among the several issues addressed by the UN Fourth Committee was the draft resolution titled “Dissemination of information on decolonization”, contained in Chapter XIII of the Special Committee’s report. The text was approved by a recorded vote of 143 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States) and 1 abstention (France).

The representative of the United Kingdom, in an explanation of position, said that the text was unacceptable as it would represent an unwarranted drain on the United Nations’ scarce resources.

However the representative of Argentina, expressing support for the right to self-determination, said that the text should be interpreted in line with relevant Assembly resolutions. Highlighting the sovereignty dispute concerning the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, he said it has been established that the only way to resolve that special and particular colonial situation is through bilateral negotiations.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples”, also contained in Chapter XIII of the Special Committee’s report.

It approved the text by a recorded vote of 108 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 37 abstentions. The UK representative coordinated humanitarian and disaster responses in the Pacific region, using forces based in New Caledonia and French Polynesia, she said. Those same forces worked against illegal fishing and transnational crime. The language in operative paragraph 13 was unacceptable and should be removed from future versions, she said.

The representative of Argentina recalled that visiting missions only proceeded in territories where the United Nations had determined that the principle of self-determination was applicable. The doctrine of the Special Committee on Decolonization was clear, he underlined, noting that missions should not proceed when there is a United Nations-recognized sovereignty dispute. Moreover, sending visiting missions should be considered on a case-by-case basis and should be conducted in line with relevant resolutions.

Finally the representative of the United Kingdom, speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that his country has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, nor about the rights of Falkland Islanders to self-determination. There can be no dialogue on sovereignty unless the Falkland Islanders so wish, he said.

The representative of Argentina said the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas are an integral part of Argentine territory, being illegally occupied by the United Kingdom and therefore subject to a sovereignty dispute between the two countries. Several General Assembly resolutions on the issue recognize the existence of that dispute and urge the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations in order to find, as soon as possible, a peaceful and lasting settlement to the dispute, he recalled.