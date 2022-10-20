Ecuador's one House Legislative Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday in support of Argentina and “its battle in defense of Malvinas, South Georgia, and South Sandwich Islands, and adjoining maritime and insular spaces”, which according to the Argentine ministry of foreign affairs, “are illegitimately occupied by the United Kingdom”.
The resolution received 121 votes from the 137 member Chamber and was sponsored by an indigenous member of the House, Ricardo Ulcuando, who originally proposed “an unrestricted support in the defense of Argentine sovereignty, as well as rejection of any action which implies real threats to the exercise of such sovereignty, against the State of our brotherly countries and ours also.”
However during the debate a member of the opposition criticized Ecuadorean conservative president Guillermo Lasso recalling that ”even when it come to the Malvinas, Lasso is incoherent. When he visited Argentina back in April he expressed support for Argentina, but it was mere convenience and opportunism, since the Ecuadorean Foreign Affairs ministry did not receive Guillermo Carmona (Argentina's Secretary for Malvinas, South Atlantic Islands and Antarctica), who arrived to Ecuador on an official mission“
Nevertheless, and despite the incident, the Argentine foreign ministry was quick to underline the full support from the Ecuadorean House to Argentina's position, which meant ”calling on the authorities of the UK, cabinet and parliament to, following on UN and Decolonization Committee, C24, mandates, resume bilateral talks with Argentina to put an end to the sovereignty dispute”.
UN C24 Decolonisation Committee Resolutions Are Not UN Policy:
Resolutions from committees may be rejected or amended by the Assembly. Consequently, unless and until they are endorsed by the Assembly, no resolutions from the Special Committee can be regarded as UN policy. The Assembly has not considered the ‘’Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Question’’ nor adopted any resolution on the question since 1988. (Meetings of the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation, www South Atlantic Council www Staff City ac UK, Willetts P. 2012).
Stop running Potts. Working so hard on a lie must be exhausting and heartbreaking. Face the music. Your country uses this “islander's wishes and self-determination” bullshit crap, essentially to hide from Argentina. To hide from exposing a would be debate and argument before the world. To hide from dealing with it and risk loosing the monopoly it has wanted to have over the islands. Even when it knows it does not hold water, because the islanders are not their own nation, and the conflict exists before their arrival.