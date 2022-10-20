UK ambassador in Peru: “Falklands/Malvinas is a closed case for us”

20th Thursday, October 2022 - 10:21 UTC Full article

Ambassador Cook insisted that what really matters are the human rights of the Islanders, on which is based their right to self-determination.

UK ambassador in Peru, Gavin Cook, interviewed by the Lima media said that the Falklands/Malvinas issue is a “closed case” for London, ratifying UK sovereignty over the Islands but also admitted having discussed the issue at length with officials from the host country.

“The Argentine sovereignty claim over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands for us is a closed case”, ambassador Cook told local media during an interview. The question was brought up since Peruvian president Pedro Castillo openly supported before the international community, Argentina's sovereignty rights over the Malvinas archipelago.

Ambassador Cook insisted that what really matters are the human rights of the Islanders, on which he argued is based their right to self determination, enshrined in the UN charter.

“Islanders held a referendum with international observers, and the result was overwhelmingly in favor of remaining a British Overseas Territory and a member of the British Family, it is essential this democratic exercise and results are respected,” underlined Ambassador Cook.

Further on Cook admitted that the UK and Peru “every now and then” have different positions in some foreign policy issues, “but we have talked extensively with the Peruvian government on the issues. In the case of the Islands it is important to respect sovereignty and the right of the Islanders to self determination”.

Only last month when the UN 77th General Assembly in New York, Peruvian president Castillo addressed international policy issues and acknowledged the rights of Argentina over the Falklands/Malvinas and other South Atlantic Islands.

Castillo then called for conversations and negotiations between the sides involved, so as to reach an agreement on the non autonomous territory, which is currently under British domain.

“Peru fully recognizes Argentina's sovereignty rights over the Malvinas Islands and we demand from both sides the start of consultations and negotiations to materialize this imperative objective” underlined president Castillo during his speech.

It must be said that Peru and Argentina have been historic allies from the time of the Spanish empire. San Martín was the Liberator of Peru, and since then have shared their 'inconvenience' with neighboring Chile, Likewise Ecuador which still has pending border disputes with Peru, has been a natural ally of Chile. Chileans needless to say don't stand Argentine bullying and have been close friends of Britain since independence.