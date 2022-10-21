Cristina Fernández meets with UE ambassadors in Buenos Aires

CFK thanked UE Ambassador Sànchez Rico for the invitation

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) Thursday had lunch with ambassadors to Buenos Aires from the European Union and its member countries to strengthen bilateral ties and “common values.”

In addition to EU's Amador Sánchez Rico, also present at the gathering were dignitaries from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

According to press reports in the Argentine capital, the attendees reviewed “bilateral and international issues” while underlining the importance of strengthening ties “based on mutual trust and shared values.”

“Lunch at the delegation of the European Union in Argentina with its diplomatic authorities, ambassadors of 20 countries of the community. Thanks to Ambassador Amador Sánchez Rico for the invitation,” posted the former Argentine President (2007-2015) and current Senate Speaker on her Twitter account.

In her original entry in Spanish, CFK made a difference between male and female dignitaries using both versions (“embajadores” and “embajadoras”).

Sánchez Rico replied on the same platform that it was “a pleasure to welcome” her “together with the ambassadors of the EU countries”.

“We discussed bilateral and international issues,” the diplomat also pointed out.

“In the face of global uncertainty, let us further strengthen our relationship based on mutual trust and our shared values,” he insisted.