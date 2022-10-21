Falklands community will host 150 pilgrims for five days in November

Fantastic hosting response from the Stanley community

The 40th Anniversary Committee of the Falklands Islands recently appealed for hosts to accommodate 135 pilgrims and 10 support staff during their visit from 9 to 14 November and are very pleased to report that over 150 beds have been offered by the Stanley community for the veterans, next of kin and their partners.

This is a fantastic response, and we are very grateful to all the hosts who have contacted Fiona Didlick and for the offer of self-catering accommodation. Not yet knowing what the combination of the visitors will be, we need some backup hosts in case there are more single people than couples who would utilize the rooms that have been offered.

We also need volunteers to help with greeting the veterans on arrival at the FIDF Hall on the afternoon of Wednesday 9th November.

If you can help with offering some back up hosting or help out with meeting the veterans on arrival, Fiona would be very pleased to hear from you. She is at falklandislands40@outlook.com or telephone Phyl on 32491.