Boris Johnson steps down from PM job race, might run in 2024

24th Monday, October 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Sunak may be confirmed as the new Prime Minister by 2 pm Monday, local time.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped down from the Conservative Party race to succeed Liz Truss citing the lack of unity among his own ranks.

Returning to office at this time “would not be the right thing to do,” Johnson explained. “I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow,” Johnson also said in a statement.

Johnson's decision leaves former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as the main applicant for 10 Downing Street, although Penny Mordaunt is officially still in contention, although she is reported to be nowhere near the minimum 100 supporters required to move on. It remains to be seen what will happen with the 102 supporters Johnson already had. Applications are due to close Monday.

“That's why I'm standing to be the leader of the Conservative Party and its next prime minister. I want to right our economy, unite our party and act for our country,” Sunak said, although his camp managers are not taking anything for granted despite Johnson's announcement.

