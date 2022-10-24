Ex Chinese president forcibly removed from communist congress, “he was not feeling well”

Hu Jintao, predecessor of president Xi Jinping was unexpectedly escorted from the stage of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party congress.

Former president Hu Jintao was forcibly removed by ushers at the 20th Communist Party congress, allegedly because the 79-year-old was “not feeling well,” Chinese state media said late Saturday. Hu Jintao, the predecessor of President Xi Jinping was unexpectedly escorted from the stage of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party congress.

At one point, the frail-looking Hu reached for a sheet of paper placed on Xi's folder but he was quickly held down by the younger man. Video footage showed a steward repeatedly trying to lift Hu from his seat, drawing concerned looks from officials seated nearby.

Looking distressed, Hu appeared to resist leaving as the stewards escorted him out, turning back to his seat at one point. On his way out, he exchanged words with Xi and patted Premier Li Keqiang, seated to the right of Xi, on the shoulder.

The incident sparked much speculation that Hu was being publicly admonished for a lack of support for Xi's power grab.

The 79-year-old ex-leader supports the old collective leadership model with representatives from different factions which Xi has undone. Xi on Sunday was reappointed as head of the Chinese Communist Party, which will almost certainly lead to him serving an unprecedented third term as president.

A report by Chinese state news agency Xinhua tried to dismiss speculation of the episode having a political nature.

Xinhua said Hu had insisted on attending the final day of the week-long congress on Saturday even though he “has been taking time to recuperate recently,” without mentioning a specific illness.

“When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better,” the agency continued.

