Falklands Census 2021: population reaches 3,662, in Stanley 2,964 and Camp, 354

25th Tuesday, October 2022 - 09:38 UTC Full article

The population in the capital city, Stanley, has grown by 340 people to 2,964, whereas the Camp population of 354 has fallen by 44 people compared to 2016

The Falkland Islands Government published on Monday its findings from the 2021 census. Sunday 10 October 2021 marked the 25th Falkland Islands census since the first was carried out by a resident Governor in 1842.

In total, 1,659 census returns were received; 52% of which were completed online. Due to limited staff there has been a delay in the processing and analysis of the census data to date, however, the key findings are now available.

Including usually resident people overseas on the night of the census, the population of the Falkland Islands is estimated to be 3,662 people – an increase of 586 people, or 8%, since the last census in 2016. The population in the capital city, Stanley, has grown by 340 people to 2,964, whereas the Camp population of 354 has fallen by 44 people compared to 2016.

The Falkland Islands are a multicultural nation with astounding diversity given its remote location – while almost 70% of the population identifies as being a Falkland Islander, British, or a combination of both; 86 different nationalities are represented in the Islands. More people than ever before identify as being a Falkland Islander in addition to their individual cultural background. Almost half of those not born in the Islands are from the United Kingdom, followed by St. Helena (19%), the Philippines (9%) and Chile (9%).

With a labour force participation rate of 95% and unemployment at approximately 1%, the labour market is operating at almost full capacity. Excluding civilian personnel based at the Mount Pleasant Complex, the reported average annual income for working-age people in employment was £30,000 (£30,600 in Stanley, £25,600 in Camp), and the average annual household income in 2021 was reported to be £53,100 (£56,800 in Stanley, £47,000 in Camp).

Thematic reports presenting the 2021 census data will be published at regular intervals – these reports will focus on specific aspects of the data, which represent areas of interest to the Islands, the community and the economy.

The first thematic report, which is due to be published shortly, focuses on population changes in the Islands, the historical perspective, and the demographic make-up of the people living here.

