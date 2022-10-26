Busy Wednesday for PM Sunak: First cabinet meeting and PM Questions at midday

Downing Street has confirmed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold his first cabinet meeting at 9.30 am. It comes a day after the new prime minister sacked or replaced nearly a dozen of Liz Truss's top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brandon Lewis, and Kit Malthouse.
Meanwhile he revived the careers of a host of big names, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.
Later Sunak will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for the first time across the despatch box for Prime Minister's Questions at midday.
PMQs is a high-profile weekly event in UK politics, happening every Wednesday at noon when the House of Commons is sitting.
For around half an hour, the prime minister is called to the despatch box in the Commons chamber to answer questions from MPs on any subject.
The leader of the opposition gets to ask six questions - normally the rowdiest part of the spectacle.
The names to know
A list of all the positions Rishi Sunak has filled so far:
Jeremy Hunt, chancellor
Dominic Raab, deputy PM and justice secretary
James Cleverly, foreign secretary
Ben Wallace, defence secretary
Suella Braverman, home secretary
Steve Barclay, health secretary
Oliver Dowden, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Grant Shapps, business secretary
Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council
Gillian Keegan, education secretary
Nadhim Zahawi, Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio
Kemi Badenoch, trade secretary
Mel Stride, work and pensions secretary
Michael Gove, levelling up secretary
Michelle Donelan, culture secretary
Therese Coffey, environment secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland secretary
Alister Jack, Scotland secretary
David Davies, Wales secretary
Simon Hart, chief whip
Lord True, leader of the House of Lords
Victoria Prentis, attorney general
Jeremy Quin, paymaster general and cabinet office minister
Mark Harper, transport secretary
John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury
Johnny Mercer, veterans' affairs minister
Tom Tugendhat, security minister
Gavin Williamson, minister without portfolio
Robert Jenrick, immigration minister
Andrew Mitchell, development minister
