Busy Wednesday for PM Sunak: First cabinet meeting and PM Questions at midday

26th Wednesday, October 2022 - 07:25 UTC Full article

Downing Street has confirmed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold his first cabinet meeting at 9.30 am. It comes a day after the new prime minister sacked or replaced nearly a dozen of Liz Truss's top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brandon Lewis, and Kit Malthouse.

Meanwhile he revived the careers of a host of big names, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

Later Sunak will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for the first time across the despatch box for Prime Minister's Questions at midday.

PMQs is a high-profile weekly event in UK politics, happening every Wednesday at noon when the House of Commons is sitting.

For around half an hour, the prime minister is called to the despatch box in the Commons chamber to answer questions from MPs on any subject.

The leader of the opposition gets to ask six questions - normally the rowdiest part of the spectacle.

The names to know

A list of all the positions Rishi Sunak has filled so far:

Jeremy Hunt, chancellor

Dominic Raab, deputy PM and justice secretary

James Cleverly, foreign secretary

Ben Wallace, defence secretary

Suella Braverman, home secretary

Steve Barclay, health secretary

Oliver Dowden, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Grant Shapps, business secretary

Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council

Gillian Keegan, education secretary

Nadhim Zahawi, Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio

Kemi Badenoch, trade secretary

Mel Stride, work and pensions secretary

Michael Gove, levelling up secretary

Michelle Donelan, culture secretary

Therese Coffey, environment secretary

Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland secretary

Alister Jack, Scotland secretary

David Davies, Wales secretary

Simon Hart, chief whip

Lord True, leader of the House of Lords

Victoria Prentis, attorney general

Jeremy Quin, paymaster general and cabinet office minister

Mark Harper, transport secretary

John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury

Johnny Mercer, veterans' affairs minister

Tom Tugendhat, security minister

Gavin Williamson, minister without portfolio

Robert Jenrick, immigration minister

Andrew Mitchell, development minister