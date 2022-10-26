Lacalle off to Japan to boost Uruguay's foreign trade

The bovine tongue is traded in Russia but alternative markets are needed, Mattos explained

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou is off on an official mission to Japan to boost bilateral trade, it was reported Tuesday in Montevideo. In the meantime, Vice President Beatriz Argimón will be in charge of the Executive until Oct. 31.

Joining Lacalle were Ministers Francisco Bustillo (Foreign Affairs), Azucena Arbeleche (Economy), and Fernando Mattos (Agriculture and Livestock).

The trip seeks to expand investments and should have taken place in 2021 marking the first 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Mattos explained.

He added that Uruguay was in an advanced process of approval of the bovine tongue, which is already exported to Russia but needs an alternative market in light of the geopolitical situation, Mattos added.

Mattos also underlined that, if a deal is approved, Uruguay would be the first country free of foot-and-mouth disease with vaccination authorized in the Japanese market. Hence, the bovine tongue could become an outstanding product in the Uruguayan export pattern, which could make it grow some US$ 15 million.

The minister also pointed out that Japan is a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, to which President Lacalle Pou expressed his intention to present Uruguay's letter of accession.

Lacalle traveled at the invitation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold meetings to increase trade and investments between both countries.

