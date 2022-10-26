Over a quarter of a million new jobs created in Brazil

In the medium term, “the average salary of Brazilians will increase,” Labor Minister José Carlos Oliveira said

According to a report from Brazilian economic authorities released Wednesday, South America's largest country generated around 278,000 new formal jobs in September this year.

The Labor Ministry's Monthly Formal Employment Statistics showed that the 278,085 positions stemmed from 1,926,572 hirings and 1,648,487 dismissals for a total of 42,825,955 formal jobs in September, a 0.65% increase from the previous month.

Job creation yielded positive figures in services (122,562 new jobs, mainly in information, communication, and financial, real estate, professional, and administrative activities; trade (57,974 new jobs); industry (56,909); construction (31,166); and agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, and aquaculture (9,474).

Nationwide, the average hiring salary in September was R$ 1,931.13 (US$ 359,55), which meant a R$ 12.47 drop in the average starting wage (- 0.64%), albeit in a negative inflation scenario.

Labor Minister José Carlos Oliveira said that the industry segment continues to grow, despite having fallen to third place in job generation in the month. “When we talk about an increase in the number of industrial jobs, this also means that, inevitably, in the medium term, the average salary of Brazilians will increase,” he explained.

All regions nationwide had a positive balance in the generation of employment last month, and there was an increase in formal work in the 27 states of the federation.

In relative terms, the states with the greatest variation in job creation in relation to the previous month's stock are Alagoas, with the opening of 15,625 jobs, an increase of 4.16%; Sergipe, which created 5,131 jobs (1.78%); and Pernambuco, with a positive balance of 20,528 jobs (1.55%).

The states with the lowest relative variation in jobs in September, compared to August, are Rio de Janeiro, which created 15,382 jobs, up 0.45%; Paraná, with a positive balance of 12,920, up 0.44%; and Rio Grande do Sul, which ended the month with 10,254 more formal jobs, up only 0.39%.

In absolute terms, the states with the best balance last month were São Paulo, with 61,167 jobs (0.46%); Minas Gerais, with 23,723 jobs created (0.53%); and Pernambuco, with the creation of 20,528 jobs (1.55%). The states with the lowest absolute balance were Roraima, with 1,069 jobs (1.55%); Acre, with 752 new jobs (0.81%); and Amapá, which generated 739 openings (0.97%).

(Source: Agencia Brasil)