Gibraltar's role in Operation Torch when North Africa was recovered from Nazis 80 years ago

27th Thursday, October 2022 - 09:21 UTC Full article

Gibraltar National Archives will host an exhibition to commemorate 80 years since Operation Torch, the retaking of North Africa from the Nazis, which was planned and spearheaded from Gibraltar in November 1942.

The Government of Gibraltar also marked this important milestone of the Second World War in 2004 when an Operation Torch coin was minted. The coin depicts Lieutenant-General Eisenhower commander of Operation Torch, Lieutenant-General Kenneth Anderson responsible for Eastern Task Force and Major-General Patton in charge of the Western Task Force. It is a tribute to the incredible leadership qualities of the three military commanders.

General Eisenhower, who later went on to become President of the United States, was the first non- British person to command Gibraltar in well over two hundred years during Operation Torch. This Allied counter-offensive into North Africa was meticulously planned in detail in tunnels deep inside the actual Rock itself, where Eisenhower set up his headquarters. Undoubtedly, friendships were formed between the many different nationalities involved, all united in the cause of freedom.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will open the exhibition officially on 8th November, to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the launch of Operation Torch. The exhibition will be open to the public from 9th to 23rd November at the Orange Bastion vaults next to the American War Memorial on Line Wall Road. Admission is free of charge.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: ‘It is with great pleasure that I thank the Gibraltar National Archives for their curation of this exhibition. The Archivist Anthony Pitaluga MBE and his team have once more worked tirelessly to be able to present an exhibition which is a worthy commemorative tribute.’

