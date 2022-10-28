Argentine President launches healthcare connectivity program

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Friday launched a satellite connectivity plan for healthcare facilities which will boost the Government's federalist approach “towards equality.”

Fernández insisted during the ceremony at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires that federalism is sometimes “declared but not exercised” and underlined the Judiciary continued not to regard connectivity as “a public service” through the issuance of rulings that favor businessmen [over workers].

“We must put an end to Argentina's asymmetry,” said Fernández. “Argentina will be integrated when there are no peripheries,” he added.

Joining Fernández were Ministers Carla Vizzotti (Health) and Minister Daniel Filmus (Science).

“This is a very important moment because we are moving forward with these 300 CAPS that are already connected, and with this satellite connectivity plan that involves 1,697 centers in 19 provinces that have signed these agreements with the National Government,” Vizzotti explained.

She also pointed out that the initiative would change “the reality of our people.”

The connectivity initiative will help avoid the need to transfer patients and healthcare practitioners from one health facility to another, it was explained.

The state-owned telecommunications company ARSAT will be in charge of providing the antennas that will allow the deployment of satellite connectivity for telehealthcare assistance.

ARSAT “has more than 37 thousand kilometers of optical fiber that go from north to south and from east to west, absolutely illuminated and providing connectivity, with two satellites that provide connectivity to Argentina and neighboring countries,” the authorities pointed out.

