Opposition Congressman reportedly knew about plan to kill CFK

Milman said CFK was behind this “sham” operation

A witness in the investigation of the assassination attempt against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) told Judiciary authorities that opposition Congressman Gerardo Milman was aware of the assailant's intentions.

“When they kill her I am on my way to the coast,” Milman allegedly said in a message sent before the events, a witness told Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti.

”Marcos, yesterday when I left your office I went with my brother-in-law to eat at Casablanca. Next to me there was (Gerardo) Milman with two girls and he was saying when they kill her I'm on my way to the coast and they were laughing their heads off,“ read a WhatsApp message posted at 10.36 pm on August 30 1 by the witness, who works for Frente de Todos lawmaker Marcos Cleri. The attack was carried out at 10.52 pm. The evidence would indicate that Milman knew in advance what was going to happen. On Sept. 1, Deputy Milman was at the seashore resort of Pinamar, which matches the witness' text.

Video footage from the Casablanca cafeteria surveillance system apparently corroborates that Milman was there with two women, who were identified as Carolina Gómez Mónaco and Ivana Bohdziewicz, both members of his own staff.

Milman claimed it was a ”dirty operation“ against him and pledged to appear before Judge Capuchetti to give his side of the story. The Congressman reportedly told Clarín he was convinced that such a ”nonsense” had been put together by the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) and Deputies Rodolfo Tailhade and Leopoldo Moreau,” with CFK's nod.

The vice-president's legal team requested that the witnesses' cell phones be confiscated, which Judge Capuchetti rejected.

Milman also said he would sue the witness.