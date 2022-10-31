Rishi Sunak congratulates Lula: “I look forward to working together on the issues that matter”

31st Monday, October 2022 - 10:37 UTC Full article

United Kingdom's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, congratulated elected-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's election against incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro, saying he looked forward to coordinating on issues including protecting the planet's natural resources.

“I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet’s natural resources and promoting democratic values,” Sunak wrote on his Twitter account along with a congratulations message.

Lula, who received 50.9% of the votes and Jair Bolsonaro 49.1%, won by a very narrow margin of two million votes over the outgoing ruler, who remains silent without yet acknowledging his defeat.

Congratulations to @LulaOficial on his victory in Brazil’s election.



I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet’s natural resources and promoting democratic values. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 31, 2022

The UK is experiencing a tense political crisis following tensions within the Conservative Party, now led by Sunak.

The former billionaire banker and grandson of Indian immigrants replaced former PM Liz Truss after an eventful tenure that lasted just 45 days