Falklands appoints 14 November as a Public Holiday, to celebrate birthday of King Charles III

Lord Goldsmith, a strong supporter of the Falklands, in a picture with Falklands' MLA Teslyn Barkman

The Falkland Islands Executive Council have approved the appointment of 14 November as a Public Holiday in celebration of the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III. This will replace the public holiday previously held on 21 April in celebration of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This change means that there will be an additional Public Holiday in 2022, with the 21 April Public Holiday having already been held.

In related news the Falklands Representative to UK and Europe Office, in London, has extended congratulations to Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park reappointed as a Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which includes UKOTs and Falkland Islands' affairs.

“Lord Goldsmith understands the Islands well and has been working with us on a range of environmental issues. We look forward to work with him in his new role,” pointed out FIGO.

Lord Goldsmith, a long time environmentalist, was previously the Minister for Pacific and the Environment at FCDO and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). He was first appointed as a Minister of State in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development (DFID) and Defra on 13 February 2020.

Before that, he was Minister of State at Defra and at DFID from 10 September 2019 to 13 February 2020 and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Defra and at DFID from 27 July 2019 to 10 September 2019.

Lord Goldsmith was questioned on Tuesday about the Falkland Islands' Governor full dress uniform and this is what he informed the House.

Asked by Lord Blencathra why the Governor of the Falkland Islands was given a full dress uniform that was not made available to the Governors of the other overseas territories, Lord Goldsmith replied: “Since 2001, Government policy has been that overseas territories should decide whether they wish to retain and fund ceremonial uniforms for Governors.

“The Governments of the Falkland Islands and Bermuda have chosen to retain the uniforms. The Governors of Gibraltar have traditionally worn military uniform.”