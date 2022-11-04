All roads clear of blockades, Brazil's Highway Police says

All of Brazil's roads are clear from blockades, Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported late Thursday, although the flow of vehicles remained hindered on 24 highways in the states of Amazonas (2), Mato Grosso (7), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Pará (6) and Rondônia (8).

According to the PRF, so far, 936 interdictions or blockades have been undone on federal roads, Agencia Brasil reported.

Meanwhile, Vice-President-elect Geraldo Alckmin Thursday started his round of meetings with government officials to work toward the transition leading up to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Jan. 1 inauguration.

“The president reiterated commitments of his officials regarding the transition, marked by transparency, planning, and predictability,” Alckmin said after meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace, where he also held a conversation with Cabinet Chief Ciro Nogueira.

“It was something positive, the president told me to go to his office where he expressed the government's willingness to provide information so that the transition is marked by public interest,” said Alckmin.

Lula appointed Alckmin to head the government transition together with Workers' Party Chairwoman Gleisi Hoffmann and his campaign coordinator Aloizio Mercadante.

Bolsonaro's statement comes a day after he called on thousands of his supporters who refused to recognize Lula's victory to clear the road blockades on the grounds that it affected people's right to come and go in addition to causing losses to the economy.

Lula ruled Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010.