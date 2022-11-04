UK Chagos Devolution: Argentina urges bilateral negotiations on Falklands' sovereignty

Carmona celebrated UK's initiative as “the triumph of justice, peace and International Law over the intransigence of the colonial powers”

As was expected the Argentine reaction to Britain's negotiations with the Republic of Mauritius for the return of the Chagos archipelago, including Diego García island, has been immediate with a long release from the Foreign Ministry, once again calling for full negotiations on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

The Secretary for Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic affairs from the Argentine foreign ministry, Guillermo Carmona, on Thursday underlined that “today is a transcendent day for all the peoples that are fighting to put an end to colonialism in all its forms, and that as Argentina for over 189 years is defending its legitimate sovereignty rights”

Carmona was thus referring to the manifest intention of the United Kingdom to abide with its international obligations and negotiate with the republic of Mauritius the devolution of Chagos, as pointed out in Resolution 2066 of the UN General Assembly. “In the same way they must comply with resolution 2065 on the Malvinas Question” underlined the official from the ministry of Foreign affairs, International Trade and Worship“

”The path followed by the Republic of Mauritius appealing to all the tools international relations and International Law provide, is the same that the international community and our country have been promoting for the Question of the Malvinas Islands“

Carmona celebrated ”the triumph of justice, peace and International Law over the intransigence of the colonial powers“. He added, ”we reiterate again our call to the United Kingdom to resume sovereignty negotiations over the Malvinas Question“

”Argentina must continue to search, as we are doing now, taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the international scenario to obtain the objective of recovering full sovereignty exercise over the Malvinas. With this background (Chagos) we are closer“

”We must recall that in winter this year and in the framework of the session entirely focused on the Malvinas Question and the Decolonization Committee of the UN in New York, foreign minister Santiago Cafiero made a strong claim to the UK, to resume bilateral negotiations with our country so as to reach a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Islands, as established by the UN mandate and has also been requested by many multilateral organizations.

“The world can't remain indifferent to the purpose of altering stability in Latin America and the Caribbean, one of the most consolidated peace zones of the planet. It is time that UK listens to the international community and retakes negotiations to reach a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute with Argentina. Don't be afraid of peace. Don't be fearful of dialogue in the framework of International Law”, underlined minister Cafiero last June.