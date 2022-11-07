Bank holiday proclaimed for the coronation of King Charles III

7th Monday, November 2022 - 09:28 UTC Full article

The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May, proclaimed PM Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has decided to proclaim an additional bank holiday to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III next year.

The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.

In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.

“The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” said PM Sunak

He added, “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said “The Coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.”

“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”