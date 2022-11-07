Maduro lands in Sharm El-Sheikh

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro, who rarely travels abroad except to friendly countries, Sunday landed at the Egyptian port city of Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the COP27 Climate Summit.

Maduro pointed out through Twitter that “we will have an extensive working day to present Venezuela's firm position against the destructive and polluting onslaught of the capitalist system on our planet Earth.”

The president vowed to be the voice of Venezuela and also of the countries of the South and the member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

“We have to demand from the South that there be a change in the highly- polluting developmentalist systems of the North, Europe, and the United States,” Maduro insisted. He also pointed out that the damage threatening the planet must be mitigated and reversed.

The COP27 Summit will be held at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center. Over 30,000 people from over 190 countries have registered to attend on behalf of the world's governments, governments, companies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and civil society groups to discuss finance, science, youth, and future generations, decarbonization, adaptation and agriculture, gender, water, civil society, energy, and biodiversity and solutions.

Maduro also announced that Venezuela will take part in several working tables and in the central plenary.

“It seems that we are entering an irreversible stage of the damages caused by climate change,” Maduro also said.

Joining the Presidential entourage were First Lady Cilia Flores, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, and other high-ranking officials of the Chavist administration.