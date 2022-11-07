New UK ambassador to Brazil

Ms Stephanie Al-Qaq has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil in succession to Mr Peter Wilson CMG. Ms Al-Qaq will take up her appointment during November 2022.
Stephanie Al-Qaq is married to Dr Kareem Richard Al-Qaq; they have three children.
She has held posts at FCDO, Iran Envoy and Director Iran and Regional Security; Director, Middle East and North Africa Directorate; Abu Dhabi, Deputy Head of Mission; Mexico City, Minister Counsellor; Brasilia, Political Counsellor; Assistant Private Secretary to the Minister of State for the Middle East, Counter Terrorism and Consular; Desk Officer for Iraq.
Prior to joining the office Ms Al-Qad worked for several corporate, non-governmental and governmental organisations including Reuters, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and House of Commons.
