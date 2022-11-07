Uruguayan beef makes successful presentation in Shanghai

Uruguayan beef is entitled to preferential Customs treatment after an agreement with China

An Uruguayan team has successfully persuaded would-be buyers at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai of the benefits of a healthy diet containing beef from the South American country.

Beef exports to the Asian giant are “witnessing the transformation and improvement of the Chinese consumer market,” Xinhua reported.

According to the National Meat Institute of Uruguay, China has become a leading customer since 2013. In 2021, Uruguay's beef exports to China totaled 284,000 tons, accounting for 67 percent of Uruguay's total beef exports for the year.

Prior to the start of this year's CIIE, the institute sent invitations to all Uruguayan beef exporters with export qualifications to China. Beef exporters have the opportunity to negotiate face-to-face with Chinese importers at this edition.

In order to meet the needs of Chinese consumers, Uruguayan beef producers have actively adjusted their breeding methods from grass to grain feeding.

“High-quality Uruguayan beef products are becoming increasingly popular in China, and we have maintained stable cooperative relations with Uruguayan beef factories,” said Zhang Lihui, general manager of Baiyoujia Food Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

According to news published on China's Ministry of Commerce website, in the first half of this year, Uruguay's meat exports to China reached US$ 1.197 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 43 %. Since 2015, more than half of Uruguay's beef has been exported to China each year.

China continues to promote a wider opening, the standard of living continues to improve and the demand for high-quality agricultural products from Latin America is growing, Xinhua also pointed out.

Since January 26 of this year, the “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO) mutual recognition agreement between China and Uruguay Customs has been officially implemented. According to the agreement, goods belonging to mutually- recognized companies, including beef, have facilities in customs handling when imported into China.

