Falklands and BOTs delegates invited to the Constituency Garden of Remembrance

8th Tuesday, November 2022 - 09:20 UTC Full article

Representatives from the different BOTs and Commonwealth members at the ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance

Sir Lindsay Hoyle during the ceremony to install Constituency Garden of Remembrance in the UK Parliament

The Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle installed on Monday the opening of the Constituency Garden of Remembrance at the New Palace Yard in Parliament grounds and invited representatives from the Overseas Territories to participate.

At the ceremony Sir Hoyle said “this Garden will provide an opportunity for MPs, Ministers and representatives from the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories to participate in an act of Remembrance which represents their constituency or overseas territory”

“I was delighted to install the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in New Palace Yard together with the Royal British Legion, who do so much to provide lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.”

Present at the ceremony was also Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Royal British Legion representative, Veterans minister the Grenadier Guards Band.

In representation of the Falklands attended Richard Hyslop, Representative of the Falklands Government at the London Office who said “It t was an honor to represent the Falklands' Government at the opening of the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in the UK Parliament, and to plant a cross in memory of all those from the Falklands who have died in both World Wars and subsequent conflicts.”

Meanwhile from Stanley, lawmaker MLA Gavin Short said he had visited the Standing with Heroes figures, placed next to the Cross of Sacrifice and the local cemetery, and which are ready for Remembrance Sunday.

“Extremely atmospheric & humbling. Even more special is that in a few hours some real heroes will visit the Falklands, our liberators- our heroes, lest we forget,” wrote MLA Short in a brief Twitter message.

From London, Representative Richard Hyslop who is traveling to the Falklands with the All Party Parliamentary Group on November 17th. said he was looking forward to attending the layout event when he arrives in the Falklands with British MPs, Thursday November 17.