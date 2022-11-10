Germany, Norway and UK support plan to contain deforestation in the Colombian Amazon

Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom are supporting a plan from the Colombian government, working with local communities to contain deforestation in the Colombian Amazon, it was announced at the COP27 taking place at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Colombia has the third biggest forest area in South America and is known to have one of the most bio-diverse forests in the world and is facing rising deforestation in the Colombian Amazon. Thus Colombia’s government has launched an ambitious emergency plan to stop deforestation in the Amazon sponsored by the Colombian Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad.

“Colombia is committed to the development of a solid forestry economy that contributes to the goals of zero net emissions, the guarantee and protection of the applicable rights of indigenous peoples and local communities, as well as the expansion of efforts to conserve and manage sustainably natural forests.

”The advances in social agreements with the communities of the areas with the greatest impact of deforestation are highlighted, with the aim of promoting sustainable forest management of natural forests, the ecological restoration of degraded areas and the sustainable use of biodiversity,“ announced minister Muhamad.

The plan consists of focusing efforts in 22 deforestation hotspots in the Colombian Amazon and seeks to effectively reduce deforestation in the region where more than 50% of the deforestation of the Amazon is concentrated.

Through social dialogue with communities, the Colombian government aims to reach agreements to strengthen the economic, social, and environmental conditions in these areas. Within 100 days after taking office, Minister of Environment Muhamad already signed the first agreements with communities to reduce deforestation. The agreements are part of a wider strategy to develop a National Fund to mobilize finance from national and international sources, promote a Forest Economy, improve sustainable livelihoods, and stop the expansion of the agricultural frontier.

Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom stressed their commitment to support the impressive ambitions of Colombia’s government in conserving fragile ecosystems such as the Amazon rainforest, whilst also protecting local environmental and human rights leaders and safeguarding the rights and safety of indigenous peoples, campesinos and afro-Colombian communities.

Lord Goldsmith, Minister of State for Climate and Environment at the United Kingdom Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, said: ”we want to speed up and grow international support for committed and ambitious forest countries like Colombia, to spur even great action at both the jurisdictional and national level. Regulating voluntary carbon markets is essential for raising the finance we need to meet our climate, nature, and development goals throughout this decade. But those markets must be high integrity from beginning to end, and we are determined to involve rural and forest communities across the board to ensure they benefit from the natural resource they protect.”

The Joint Declaration of Intent, JDI, between Colombia, Norway, Germany and the UK is a cooperative partnership and an example of international collaboration, coordination and articulation to meet the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement. Thus far, 194 parties have signed. The JDI utilizes results-based payments for the achievement of policy goals and emission reductions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD+) in Colombia.