Falklands: additional funding for overseas students in higher education considered

11th Friday, November 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

Inflation is biting and additional funding for Falkland Islands students studying overseas for their higher or further education is being considered by Falkland Islands government as cost of living escalates globally, Penguin News was told by MLA Leona Roberts, portfolio holder for Education and Community.

“I think everybody is massively concerned about the cost of living increases everywhere,” MLA Roberts said, “and FIG does look after our young people overseas very well, but I think that this is something we need to look at, and I’m going to be asking that we gather some information.”

Penguin News contacted Director of Education Sarah Stannard for comment, who said “we think things are OK for those studying this academic year, as rental contracts and residential hall fees (which tend to be the most expensive part of study) are all pre-agreed contracts that were signed at the start of the academic year before inflation started rising.”

She added that allowances for students starting in September 2023 “have already been agreed by MLAs” but acknowledged “we may need to reconsider them in the light of inflation, and we have time to do that.”

Asked whether there was any system in place for students who found their budgets being stretched thin due to escalating costs MLA Roberts said “There is an ability for students, if they find themselves in hardship, to contact the Education Department, and

there’s some discretionary assistance that’s available there.

“Obviously we don’t want to see young people getting into that situation, but if it happens they should always be encouraged to let us know.”

MLA Roberts voiced concern over effects of cost of living on families spilling over to students overseas, “as families here feel the impacts of increased cost of living it also means that they’re less able to support their kids while they’re away, so it’s a really serious and worrying time.”

Asked whether she anticipated an increase in use of Falkland College for remote study as opposed to travelling overseas for further and higher education, MLA Roberts said “that’s something we’ve been trying to strengthen anyway through the college; offering more distance learning courses.

“There are still only some things which that is going to work for, but I think that’s an important option.”

She added: “I personally have always felt really strongly that beyond just the educational benefits there are huge, huge, benefits to young people going overseas and studying, and understanding the big bad world a little bit more. I think that brings new ideas and energy into the islands.”

While she said this was important, MLA Roberts underlined this “isn’t for everybody” and “there needs to be more on the options for distance learning, and that work is continuing, and there are more and more courses being offered.”

MLA Roberts concluded “I can imagine that the allowances they get obviously will not be going as far as they were six months ago, and we want our young people to be able to focus on their studies, not worrying about money and how to get by.”

Ms Stannard encouraged anyone with concern about students who are studying abroad to email director@education.ac.fk or contact the education office.