Falklands residents demand “local and world leaders tackle climate change”

11th Friday, November 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

“Our health, our prosperity and our Islands rely on our environment being healthy. It’s within our best interests to take care of the environment”. Photo: Guy Wenborne



In the light and spirit of COP27 a group of Falklands residents have organized a demonstration to “demand action from leaders, both locally and worldwide to tackle the natural disasters we currently face,” organizer Mark McLeod told Penguin News. The demonstration will take place at the Jetty Centre at midday on Saturday November 12.

He explained the UN Climate Change Conferences has been held annually between leaders of government, business and industry to discuss how to mitigate environmental problems, such as climate change. “A noble idea in theory, but it’s difficult to believe that folk who fly into COP 27 in fancy private jets could ever care about the environment.”

He said: “We are demonstrating because we believe the bigwigs in charge, who have all the money, power and influence aren’t doing enough. They tell us to stop consuming so much. Okay, I’ll walk, forget the car and use less heating and you can stop flying in your silly private jets.

“Now, why aren’t you doing something? Is it time, money or that you simply don’t care? It’s easy not to care when you’re living the good life from your oil money but you will care when your kids grow up in a world where a million gold bars can’t buy food and water that don’t exist.

“Getting out there and voicing your opinion about something you truly care about encourages debate and consequently change.

”It’s especially important that we locals get out there and advocate for more action. Our health, our prosperity and our Islands rely on our environment being healthy. It’s within our best interests to take care of the environment.

“If you give a damn to stand up for a cause that’s truly important, go to our demo at the jetty centre!”