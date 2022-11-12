Brazil's Armed Forces to abide by Constitution during transition

True democracy entails tolerance, order, and social peace, the military chiefs stated

Brazil's Armed Forces have issued a statement underlining their rejection of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters, who gathered in front of military barracks after the Oct. 30 runoff demanding a military uprising allegedly in defense of the Constitution since they claimed Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva's victory had been through fraud.

Although the Brazilian Constitution allows protests, “excesses” must be condemned, the Army, Navy, and Air Force said while insisting that the solution to possible controversies within society “must use the legal instruments of the democratic rule of law.”

The statement also pointed out that the authorities must pay “immediate attention to all legal and legitimate demands of the population” and observe the “limits” of their competence, based on the Constitution.

“The construction of true democracy presupposes the cult of tolerance, order, and social peace. We have placed value on legality, legitimacy, and stability, transmitting to our subordinates serenity, confidence in the chain of command, cohesion, and patriotism,” the statement stressed.

The Army also confirmed it remained “vigilant, attentive, and focused” on its constitutional role, thus reaffirming its loyalty to the transition toward Lula's inauguration. The commanders of the Army, Navy, and Air Force stressed their “unwavering commitment” to “democracy, the Brazilian people, harmony, and social peace.”

The joint declaration came after protests included extreme acts, like the ones by some Bolsonaro supporters in the southern State of Santa Catarina, who performed the Nazi salute

The military chiefs underlined that protests that “restrict individual or collective rights, put public safety at risk or threaten the harmony of society” cannot be accepted.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry submitted its report to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) saying that nothing unusual had been detected but that, nevertheless, technical conditions would not allow them to say the electronic ballot system was fraud-proof.