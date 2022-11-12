Commemorative flight for 130 Falklands Veterans and next of kin, first time in the Islands in forty years

Many Veterans and relatives who lost loved ones in the Falklands war are back in the Islands, for the first time in four decades, in a commemorative flight funded by the UK Ministry of Defense. The 130 travelers will mark the conflict's fortieth anniversary Sunday 13 November at Remembrance Day in the City of Stanley.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I am delighted that the MOD and Armed Forces have been able to facilitate the return of veterans and bereaved families to the Falkland Islands for the first time in 40 years.

”This Remembrance we honor the efforts of all those who were involved in the conflict and remind ourselves of the sacrifices made by those who did not return, but will never be forgotten.”

Everyone who traveled applied independently through a MOD ballot announced in May 2022. The commemorative journey takes place over the Remembrance period, operated by RAF personnel.

While in the Falkland Islands, the veterans and next of kin have visited former battlefield sites and military cemeteries to remember those who lost their lives. They have been hosted by members of the Falklands community who have also driven them to the different places.

On Sunday they will also attend Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events in Stanley, reflecting on the sacrifice so many made. Following commemorations Veterans and next of kin have been invited to Government House

Veterans and next of kin have been in the Falklands since Wednesday 9 November and will be returning to UK on Monday.

The Remembrance service is being broadcast live from the Falkland Islands on 13 November at 13:35 UK time.