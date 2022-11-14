Brazil's auto industry production and exports in solid recovery

In October, 180,900 vehicles were licensed, 11.4% more than in the same month last year and 6.7% less than last September

In the first ten months of 2022, Brazil exported 406 thousand car units, representing an increase of 32.4% compared to the same period in 2021. In this context, exports to countries such as Chile, Colombia, and Mexico stood out as the main export destinations for the Brazilian automotive industry.

The data are part of the industry’s balance sheet released during the first week of November by Brazil’s National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), which considered exports “something special” in the performance of the Brazilian automotive industry.

In Anfavea’s assessment, production, licensing, and export indicators grew consistently in October compared to the same month last year. As for September, the numbers indicate stability, which can be explained by the national holiday day off, in addition to another day lost with the demonstrations that closed roads across the country on October 31, following the presidential election.

“The daily pace of sales had been in an upward trend but was disrupted by demonstrations on the last day of the month, which affected all of our indicators. If the roads hadn’t been blocked, the daily average would stand at around 9,500 units, but it was kept at 9,000, slightly lower than the 9,200 in September,” explained Anfavea President Márcio de Lima Leite.

In October, 180,900 vehicles were licensed, 11.4% more than in the same month last year and 6.7% less than last September. Year-to-date, the market shrank by 3.2% over 2021, but with the expectation of turning the score around in the last two months, with an estimated growth of 1% and sales of 2.140 million.

The total production of 1.962 million vehicles in the year exceeds the volume of the first ten months of 2021 by 7.1%. In October, 206,000 units were produced, a 15.1% increase over the previous month and a 0.8% decrease from September. There were some factory stoppages in October due to a lack of components and on October 31 due to roadblocks.