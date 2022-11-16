LATAM pilots' strike avoided at last minute; airline activity rapidly picking up

16th Wednesday, November 2022

Photo: EFE

Minutes before deadline officials from the Chilean/Brazilian carrier Latam and the Pilots Union reached over the weekend an agreement which deactivated what seemed an unavoidable strike. The reason for the strike dates back to 2020, when Latam fired 240 pilots and cut the remaining professionals salaries by 30%.

As air activity has started to pick up again, and the fact that most staff and the board of directors voted for a return to normal pay conditions (100% recovery), with only pilots left out of the agreement, it was understandable that the situation had become disputed.

The Pilots' union president Mario Troncoso said the demand was consistent and aligned with a clear sense of fairness, “a return to our condition as professionals, recovering our family incomes which were partially taken from us under particularly difficult times for the company, but things are completely different now”. Furthermore gross income of the company is estimated at over US$ 2 billion this year and US$ 10 billion by 2026.

Negotiations took off in August and were to become ruled with a deadline by October, but “all along we acted responsibly, with flexibility and considerations for the company we work for, trying to avoid the deadline”.

Thus satisfaction with the agreement, even at last moment, because it means the company understands our position and demands. “I believe we have reached a common sense, modern, understanding accord which is positive for the company, us workers and the country”.