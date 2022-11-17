High demand makes Iberia increase Madrid-Montevideo frequency sooner than planned

17th Thursday, November 2022 - 10:09 UTC Full article

High demand makes Iberia increase Madrid-Montevideo frequency sooner than planned

Spanish airline Iberia announced this week that it will be increasing its services from Madrid to Montevideo effective Jan. 1, 2023, due to the high ticket demand that had led company directors to speed up a plan that was originally scheduled for June.

As per the new decision, Iberia will increase its frequencies between the two capitals from the current five weekly flights departing from Carrasco International Airport Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1.10 pm local time, landing at Barajas at 6.15 am the following day.

The flights operated with Airbus A330-200 aircraft will have a capacity for 288 passengers, including 19 in business class seats 269 coach. Iberia has also resumed three nonstop all-year-round flights from Madrid to Rio de Janeiro, which had been interrupted in January 2021, also with Airbus A330-200 aircraft, in addition to its Sao Paulo route.

Uruguay's air connectivity with Brazil for the 2022-2023 summer season has also been improved. In addition to routes connecting Montevideo with Porto Alegre, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Rio de Janeiro, Azul will add Recife, Foz de Iguazú, and Florianópolis, while GOL now has 28 weekly flights between Montevideo and Sao Paulo route. The carrier will also serve Curitiba from the Uruguayan capital. LATAM's Montevideo - Sao Paulo services remain unchanged.

According to Uruguay's Ministry of Tourism, 1,158,024 foreign travelers visited the South American country in the first 9 months of 2022 of whom 740,633 were from Argentina, 242,322 from Brazil, and 21,977 from Paraguay ( tourists). There were also tourists from Chile, the United States, and other countries in the Americas and Europe.